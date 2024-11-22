Open Menu

CPO Chairs Meeting To Review Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:28 PM

CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khaled Hamdani on Friday chaired a high level meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements in the wake of possible protest of political parties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khaled Hamdani on Friday chaired a high level meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements in the wake of possible protest of political parties.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, SPs Security and CIA, divisional SPs and other officers, a police spokesman said.

The meeting was told that over 6,000 police officers and personnel would be on duty to ensure peace and order.

It was further informed that the police would be deployed on all entry and exit points, and important roads of the city.

The CPO directed that specially trained police teams should be deployed to deal with law and order disruptors.

He said legal action would be taken against violation of Section 144. Rule of law would be ensured and lawbreakers would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

The CPO further said that CCTV cameras would be used to identify criminal elements and lawbreakers across the city.

He reaffirmed that strict action would be ensured against those who disturb peace and order, and damage property.

Related Topics

Protest Police Law And Order CIA Traffic Rawalpindi Criminals All

Recent Stories

Handicraft exhibition held

Handicraft exhibition held

2 minutes ago
 Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

2 minutes ago
 Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

2 minutes ago
 CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio viru ..

CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence

2 minutes ago
 Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

2 minutes ago
 PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole dea ..

PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother

8 minutes ago
Arts council plans month-long celebrations

Arts council plans month-long celebrations

39 minutes ago
 8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting ..

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment

42 minutes ago
 10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

42 minutes ago
 PESSI approves various projects for workers in Pun ..

PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab

52 minutes ago
 Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr T ..

Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship

52 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programm ..

Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan