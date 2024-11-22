CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khaled Hamdani on Friday chaired a high level meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements in the wake of possible protest of political parties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khaled Hamdani on Friday chaired a high level meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements in the wake of possible protest of political parties.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, SPs Security and CIA, divisional SPs and other officers, a police spokesman said.

The meeting was told that over 6,000 police officers and personnel would be on duty to ensure peace and order.

It was further informed that the police would be deployed on all entry and exit points, and important roads of the city.

The CPO directed that specially trained police teams should be deployed to deal with law and order disruptors.

He said legal action would be taken against violation of Section 144. Rule of law would be ensured and lawbreakers would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

The CPO further said that CCTV cameras would be used to identify criminal elements and lawbreakers across the city.

He reaffirmed that strict action would be ensured against those who disturb peace and order, and damage property.