UrduPoint.com

CPO Chairs Meeting To Review Security, Traffic Arrangements In Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 09:10 PM

CPO chairs meeting to review security, traffic arrangements in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security and traffic arrangements in Murree.

Among others Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, SSP Investigation, divisional SPs and ASP New Town attended the meeting.

The CPO reviewed the traffic situation in Murree and issued instructions to further enhance the security of tourists.

He said all resources should be utilized to facilitate the tourists, warning that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Related Topics

Police Murree Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

3 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

4 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

4 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

4 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

4 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.