CPO chairs meeting to review security, traffic arrangements in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security and traffic arrangements in Murree.

Among others Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, SSP Investigation, divisional SPs and ASP New Town attended the meeting.

The CPO reviewed the traffic situation in Murree and issued instructions to further enhance the security of tourists.

He said all resources should be utilized to facilitate the tourists, warning that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.