CPO checks implementation on Section 144

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary has visited the city and checked implementation on section 144 of and lockdown ordered by the government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The CPO checked security on various points and directed the security officials to perform their duties actively and diligently.

He visited the Quarantine Center Jhang road and directed the security officers to improve security of the center.

He also directed the police to adopt tight precautionary and preventive measures for themselves too while performing duties especially at Quarantine Center.