CPO, Christian community discus security arrangements for Christmas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian and SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider Friday hold meeting with Christian community and discussed security arrangement for the upcoming event of Christmas and new year.

Presiding over the meeting, the CPO said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during both events to avoid any untoward incident. He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive places for comprehensive monitoring while walk-through gates would also be installed at entry points of the Christmas ceremonies. He said that technical sweeping before ceremonies would be ensured while roof top security and snipers would be deployed for tight security arrangements.

The CPO assured the christian community that volunteers would also be deployed on security duty besides police officials and special training would be given to the volunteers.

He offered the representatives of the christian community to jointly visit their sensitive places with police officers and mention the place where more tight security was needed.

He urged participants of the meeting to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and asked them not to allow elders and kids in their ceremonies under the preventive measures against the deadly virus.

The representatives of the christian community assured their full supports in ensuring foolproof security arrangements and implementation of SoP.

SP City Division Masood Ahmed, DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Badar Munir, DSP Mumtazabad Syed Azhar Raza Gilani, ASP Cantt Syed Saleem Shah, DSP New Multan Imtiaz Ahmed Changwani, Incharge Security Shabana Saif and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.