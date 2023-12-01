CPO condoles over family killing in Dijkot

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia visited Dijkot police station and condoled with the relatives of Tahir Siddique who committed suicide after killing his family members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia visited Dijkot police station and condoled with the relatives of Tahir Siddique who committed suicide after killing his family members.

The CPO went to the crime site and expressed his sorrow and grief over sad demise of a family including a couple Tahir Siddique, his wife Nahid Akhtar, daughters Raisa Tahir, Hibba Tahir and Zahra Fatima in Chak 271/R-B Barolaywala.

SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal, SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi and others were also present on the spot.