CPO conducted surprise visit of Sadiqabad Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Thursday conducted a surprise visit to Sadiqabad Police Station.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

CPO directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.