CPO conducted surprise visit to various police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari Tuesday paid a surprise visit to R.A Bazar, Civil Lines and Cantt Police Station to review performance of cops.

CPO reviewed front desk records, references, cleanliness in police station buildings and other related matters in detail.

During visit, CPO issued show cause notice to SHO Airport on poor performance.

while, a charge sheet was issued to SHO Civil Lines and letter of displeasure was also issued to SDPO Civil Lines.

CPO Rawalpindi suspended Muharar of Airport Police Station and Front Desk Operator of Cantt Police Station. CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari commended police constable posted at RA Bazar Police Station for his excellent work and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates.

CPO said that surprise checking of police stations will continue to ensure better quality of service delivery at all times.