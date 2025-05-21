CPO conducts Open Courts to deliver swift justice to citizens

In line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision to provide immediate justice, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani held open courts at Waris Khan and Bani police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision to provide immediate justice, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani held open courts at Waris Khan and Bani police stations.

Senior police officials including SP Rawal, SDPO Waris Khan, and SHOs were also present on the occasion.

Citizens lodged various complaints related to crime, traffic, and policing.

The CPO listened to their concerns and issued on-the-spot orders for legal action, adding he directed officers to ensure quick resolution of problems faced by citizens visiting police stations.

He emphasized that providing timely and fair justice was the police's top priority.

The suggestions from the public regarding traffic management were also taken seriously, and the CPO gave immediate instructions to improve the situation, adding Rawalpindi Police making all out efforts in controlling crime and drug-related activities.

The CPO assured that the safety of citizens’ lives and property remains the department’s main priority.

"Following the Chief Minister's vision, we are committed to delivering the best service and ensuring justice without delay," said CPO Hamdani adding that open courts would be continued to address the public grievances.