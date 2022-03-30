CPO conducts surprise visit of Airport Police Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Wednesday visited Police Station Airport and inspected the front desk, lock up and records.

According to police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Wasim Riaz SDPO Civil Line and officials were also present on the occasion.

Omar Saeed Malik while inspecting the front desk, lock up, records, also check cleanliness and police station building.

He however, was satisfied cleanliness arrangements over there.

The CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against the those who are negligent in performing their duties."The police station is a basic unit for providing justice to the people. According to the vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens will be ensured. All necessary steps are being taken to further improve service delivery", he added.