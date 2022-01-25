UrduPoint.com

CPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Naseerabad Police Station To Review Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to Naseerabad police station to review the performance of officials. According to police spokesman, on the orders of Inspector General IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali, Omar Saeed Malik had started a series of surprise visits to police stations in district to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

The CPO also reviewed police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations. The CPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, the police chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

All available resources would be utilized to provide speedy relief to the litigants and complainants, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has conferred certificate of appreciation and cash prize to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik for his efficient and swift investigation of Sialkot incident. He arrested all 86 culprits, involved in the inhumane lynching of Sri Lankan national Pryantha Kumara, in record time as District Police Officer Sialkot.

