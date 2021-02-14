CPO conducts surprise visit to police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with SSP Investigation here on Sunday conducted surprise visits to various police stations to evaluate the performance of officials to combat crime , informed police spokesman.

During his visit, the CPO visited Rata Amral, Ganjamndi, Pirwadhi, Sadiqabad, Bani, Civil Lines and City Police Stations and also inspected the record and cleanliness measures.

Furthermore, the police chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people. All available resources would be utilized to provide speedy relief to the litigants and complainants, he added.