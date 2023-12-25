CPO cuts Christmas cakes at two Churches

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has cut Christmas cakes at two Churches, here on Monday.

He visited Catholic Church Faisalabad and Catholic Church Hide Market Jaranwala and participated in Christmas celebrations there.

He cut cakes at the both Churches and assured to provide foolproof security to the Christian community.

He also checked security measures at these Churches and directed the security officials to perform their duties vigilantly and dedicatedly to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants before occurrence of any untoward incident.

Bishop of Faisalabad Andras Rehmat, Father Khalid Mukhtar, SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad, SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir, SP Jaranwala Town Abid Zafar, DSP Circle Jaranwala Muhammad Tariq Malik and others were also present on the occasion.