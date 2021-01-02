UrduPoint.com
CPO, DC Hold 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery'

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

CPO, DC hold 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq held a Revenue Public Service Katchery in the office of District Commissioner to resolve problems of the people on priority.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by Police and Revenue officials of concerned departments and a large number of citizens.

People lodged their complaints regarding problems of issuance of domicile, fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

The CPO and DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

On the occasion the DC said purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people at the earliest and ensure speedy justice.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held on the special orders of the Chief Minister Punjab aimed at resolving peoples' problems at their door steps, the CPO said.

