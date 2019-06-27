CPO, DC to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' in Wah Cantt on June 29

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi would hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' on Saturday (June 29) at 2.30 PM at Government Elementary School, Losar Sharfoo, Wah Cantt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi would hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' on Saturday (June 29) at 2.30 PM at Government Elementary school, Losar Sharfoo, Wah Cantt.

The parliamentarians, representatives of the Cantt board and the district administration would also attend the Khuli Kutchery.

People having complaints against police and the administration can attend the 'Khuli Kutchery' to present their applications to the CPO and DC for the redressal of the complaints.

'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held on the special orders of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab aimed at resolving the peoples' problems at their door steps.