CPO, DC To Hold 'Khuli Kutchery' In Wah Cantt On Saturday
Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:58 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Capt.(R) Muhammad Faisal Rana and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi would hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' on Saturday at 2.30 PM at Government Elementary School, Losar Sharfoo, Wah Cantt
The parliamentarians, representatives of the Cantt board and the district administration would also attend the Khuli Kutchery.
People having complaints against police and the administration can attend the 'Khuli Kutchery' to present their applications to the CPO and DC for the redressal of the complaints.
'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held on the special orders of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab aimed at resolving the peoples' problems at their doorsteps.