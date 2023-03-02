UrduPoint.com

CPO, DC Visit Karot Hydropower Project To Review Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

CPO, DC visit Karot hydropower project to review security arrangements

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday visited Karot Hydropower Project and reviewed security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday visited Karot Hydropower Project and reviewed security arrangements.

The CPO and DC held a meeting with the officers concerned and discussed in detail the security matters.

Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani while reviewing the security arrangements gave instructions to the officers concerned.

Effective security of all important projects and installations, including the Karot Hydropower Project, was being ensured, he added.

Rawalpindi district Police were ready and committed in every way to protect the citizens as well as the important installations, Hamdani said.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

12 minutes ago
 China urges commercial creditors, multilateral fin ..

China urges commercial creditors, multilateral financial institutions to help Pa ..

17 minutes ago
 Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

39 minutes ago
 EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria ..

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Annou ..

33 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.