CPO, DC visit Karot hydropower project to review security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday visited Karot Hydropower Project and reviewed security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday visited Karot Hydropower Project and reviewed security arrangements.

The CPO and DC held a meeting with the officers concerned and discussed in detail the security matters.

Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani while reviewing the security arrangements gave instructions to the officers concerned.

Effective security of all important projects and installations, including the Karot Hydropower Project, was being ensured, he added.

Rawalpindi district Police were ready and committed in every way to protect the citizens as well as the important installations, Hamdani said.