CPO, DC Visit Key Facilities To Enhance Public Service, Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, conduced a detailed visit to key locations in the city to review facilities being offered to masses here on Thursday.
The officers visited Haram Gate police station, markets in interior city, drug rehabilitation centre Gulgasht, police protection centre and rehabilitation centre for female beggars with a purpose to evaluate public services, security measures and ongoing initiatives in the rehabilitation centres.
The officers inspected record of police station, front desk and the facilities being offered to citizens. The CPO directed officers concerned to ensure immediate resolution of public complaints and maintain a professional and friendly environment in the police station. They also reviewed security arrangements in the city’s markets and inspected the ongoing anti-encroachment operations. They instructed the administration to make marketplaces safer and cleaner for public, ensuring an efficient shopping environment.
The CPO and DC examined the treatment, food and training facilities for patients recovering from substance addiction. The CPO highlighted that the centre not only provides medical care but also trains individuals in various skills such as driving, tailoring and electrical work enabling them to lead independent lives.
During visit to the rehabilitation centre for female beggars, the officers examined efforts to help wome transition from begging to self-sufficiency. The centre provides training in skills such as sewing, handicrafts and supplies sewing machines post-training to help these women secure livelihood. The CPO Dogar said that the centre aims to empower women and enable them to lead dignified and independent lives.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, lauded the efforts of CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and stressed the importance of collaboration to transform city into exemplary city. Both the officers, reaffirmed their commitment to improving public services and enhancing community well-being.
