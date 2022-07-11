UrduPoint.com

CPO, DC Visit Phulgaran To Review Security, Traffic Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CPO, DC visit Phulgaran to review security, traffic arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Phulgaran Toll Plaza to check and review security and traffic arrangements.

According to police spokesman, SSP Operations, Chief Traffic Officer and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, CPO Rawalpindi gave necessary instructions to the concerned officers to maintain security.

CPO said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

while, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed concerned officials to ensure the safety and protection of the tourists in Murree.

DC said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost adding that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The Pamphlets were also distributed on the occasion to facilitate the tourists about traffic laws.

As per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister and IG Punjab, Rawalpindi Police is taking all possible steps to ensure safe and pleasant journey of tourists.

Special Murree Tourism Police, District Police and Traffic Police are performing 24/7 duties for the safety and convenience of tourists in Murree.

Tourists should contact the helpline 15, 1757 or phone number 0519269077 in case of any difficulty or trouble.

Rawalpindi Police and District Administration are always engaged in safe travel and accommodation of tourists visiting Murree,Spokesperson Rawalpindi Police added.

