CPO Directs Beefing Up Security At Iqbal Stadium
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil visited the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad here on Sunday and directed officials to beef up security in the stadium to provide fully secured atmosphere to cricket lovers and teams of the Champions Cup Tournament.
He also checked the presence of security personnel at all gates, inside and outside the stadium and directed them to ensure a thorough search of people before their entry into the stadium.
He also directed the police officials to deal the public politely and perform their duties vigilantly by keeping an eye on the movement of suspected elements.
