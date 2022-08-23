CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons & firework warehouses

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday issued orders for crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons and fireworks throughout the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday issued orders for crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons and fireworks throughout the district.

The CPO said his office would remain open for public to solve their problems and they would notice a reduction in crimes till next month.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at Rawalpindi Press Club on Tuesday.

The CPO said that best security arrangements were put in place during Muharram-ul Harram.

On the occasion, the CPO has said that in order to control the crime rate across the district, crackdown on drug dealers, illegal arms, fireworks warehouses, liquor suppliers and land mafia would be conducted on a daily basis in all police station limits.

He said that teams have been formed for the arrest of organised criminals involved in street crime.

He said in the last few months, dozens of suspects were arrested who were involved in vehicles and motorcycles theft.

CPO said an operation was conducted in Chauntra police station and other areas against the groups occupying citizens' lands and the accused were arrested.

CPO said the officers and personnel who will show best performance in the police department will be awarded prizes, while there is a system of punishment under the zero tolerance policy for the officers involved in corruption.

He also informed that daily open court is being held for the citizens at the police lines headquarters and the problems and complaints of police were resolved in a timely manner.