UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs Crackdown Against Drug Mafia, Illegal Weapons & Firework Warehouses

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 10:54 PM

CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons & firework warehouses

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday issued orders for crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons and fireworks throughout the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday issued orders for crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons and fireworks throughout the district.

The CPO said his office would remain open for public to solve their problems and they would notice a reduction in crimes till next month.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at Rawalpindi Press Club on Tuesday.

The CPO said that best security arrangements were put in place during Muharram-ul Harram.

On the occasion, the CPO has said that in order to control the crime rate across the district, crackdown on drug dealers, illegal arms, fireworks warehouses, liquor suppliers and land mafia would be conducted on a daily basis in all police station limits.

He said that teams have been formed for the arrest of organised criminals involved in street crime.

He said in the last few months, dozens of suspects were arrested who were involved in vehicles and motorcycles theft.

CPO said an operation was conducted in Chauntra police station and other areas against the groups occupying citizens' lands and the accused were arrested.

CPO said the officers and personnel who will show best performance in the police department will be awarded prizes, while there is a system of punishment under the zero tolerance policy for the officers involved in corruption.

He also informed that daily open court is being held for the citizens at the police lines headquarters and the problems and complaints of police were resolved in a timely manner.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Police Station Vehicles Rawalpindi Criminals All Best Court

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

Khawaja Asif meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

1 minute ago
 PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

1 minute ago
 'Premature' to Comment on 2.5 TCF Gas Well Discove ..

'Premature' to Comment on 2.5 TCF Gas Well Discovery Offshore Cyprus - European ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow Regrets IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP Ha ..

Moscow Regrets IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP Has Not Yet Taken Place - Foreig ..

1 minute ago
 PFA to introduce star-rating for restaurants

PFA to introduce star-rating for restaurants

1 minute ago
 Heavy floods caused humanitarian disaster, needs t ..

Heavy floods caused humanitarian disaster, needs to be addressed immediately: Sh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.