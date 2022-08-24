UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs Crackdown Against Firework Godowns

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday issued orders to launch crackdown against firecrackers warehouses.

According to police spokesman, teams have been formed to arrest the firecrackers dealers.

The teams would take action against the firecracker warehouses operating in the city whereas police would carry out operation in Ganjmandi area to arrest the dealers.

The daily based operations would be conducted against firecracker godowns, and report would be submitted while cases would be registered against them without any discrimination, he added.

In the past, a number of cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to the use and sale of firecrackers.

