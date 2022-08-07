CPO directs CTP officers to remain in field to regulate Murree traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday directed the officers of City Traffic Police (CTP) including Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad to remain in the field to regulate traffic in Murree.

The CPO Rawalpindi, taking notices of slow traffic in Murree, directed the CTP officers to deploy additional wardens in Murree to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTO had issued a traffic plan to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree.

Superintendent of Police, Kohsar and the CTO, while remaining in the field, were monitoring all the traffic arrangements and ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Murree.

He said traffic police had completed all the arrangements and a traffic plan was also issued for the convenience of tourists visiting Murree.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens and CTP officers were performing special duties for the convenience of tourists. Special pickets had been set up at all the toll plazas and entrances of Murree to regulate traffic.

The CTO urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road. Murree had a total parking capacity of about 3500 vehicles, he added.

He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding and suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations.

The CTP had devised a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police.

Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official pages were also providing awareness to the citizens about the situation of the traffic load on the roads of Murree, he added.