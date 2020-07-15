UrduPoint.com
CPO Directs CTP To Take Strict Action Against Tinted Glass Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

CPO directs CTP to take strict action against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas in view of the security situation Wednesday directed City Traffic Police (CTP) to take strict action against tinted glass vehicles.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CPO directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against the rules violators and no relaxation should be given to any person.

He informed that the CTO instructed the DSPs and Sector Incharges of all the circles to launch a drive and strictly check violation of the rule besides removing black papers from the vehicles.

He said, the CTP also imposed fines amounting to Rs 30,500 on 610 violators during June.

He said special efforts were being made for the smooth flow of traffic on roads while under a campaign, the citizens were also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

He urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad is available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.

