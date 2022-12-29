CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Thursday directed all police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working at various projects across the district Faisalabad.

Visiting Chinese engineers' camp at FIEDMC area, he reviewed the security arrangements and directed the security officers to make the security more tight by ensuring three-layer�security for Chinese.

He also directed the police officers to keep the security on high alert during movement and traveling of Chinese from one site to another.

In this regard, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

The CPO also visited FIEDMC police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to take appropriate steps for arresting crimes at maximum extent especially in and around industrial areas. Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town Division Zunair Cheema and others were also present on the occasion.