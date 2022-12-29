UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs Foolproof Security Of Chinese Engineers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 09:09 PM

CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineers

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Thursday directed all police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working at various projects across the district Faisalabad.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Thursday directed all police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working at various projects across the district Faisalabad.

Visiting Chinese engineers' camp at FIEDMC area, he reviewed the security arrangements and directed the security officers to make the security more tight by ensuring three-layer�security for Chinese.

He also directed the police officers to keep the security on high alert during movement and traveling of Chinese from one site to another.

In this regard, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

The CPO also visited FIEDMC police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to take appropriate steps for arresting crimes at maximum extent especially in and around industrial areas. Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town Division Zunair Cheema and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station China Alert SITE All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed For ..

Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed Forces - State Media

4 minutes ago
 Authorities direct to take strict action against s ..

Authorities direct to take strict action against smog SOPs violators

4 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi urges business commun ..

Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi urges business community to explore blue economy po ..

4 minutes ago
 21 killed, 946 injured in 903 RTCs in Punjab

21 killed, 946 injured in 903 RTCs in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 PM confers MoS status on RRMC Chairman Ashfaq Tola ..

PM confers MoS status on RRMC Chairman Ashfaq Tola

10 minutes ago
 IUCN, FJWU launches climate change gender action p ..

IUCN, FJWU launches climate change gender action plan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.