CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to ensure biometric attendance of their subordinates.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that the CPO received complaints that many police officials did not reach at their duty in-time due to which they were reluctant to mark their biometric attendance.

Therefore, the CPO directed all SHOs in Faisalabad to ensure biometric attendance of their subordinate officials and officers at police station level.

This order would be implemented in true letter and spirit on urgent basis and strict action would be taken against those who would be found violating it due to negligence, lethargy or delinquency, he added.