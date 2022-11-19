CPO directs for ensuring quality food served to cops on duty

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday took notice of the complaint regarding the poor quality of food being provided to the force.

The CPO has sought a report from SP headquarters about the food served to the police force serving at different stations, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson told APP.

The focal persons of SP HQs, and unit heads were checking the quality of food themselves on a daily basis on the direction of the CPO.

The CPO had directed that the officers should check the quality of food themselves before delivering food.

He said there would be no compromise on the quality of food provided to the force, adding negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.