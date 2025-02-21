CPO directs for improvement in police operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to take appropriate measures for improving the public service delivery and police operations against the criminals.

He was addressing a meeting held with all circle readers and Moharrars at Police Lines Complex. He directed the police officers to focus on improving station environments, strengthening police-public relations and ensuring efficient service delivery.

He issued clear directives for proper cleanliness and discipline within police stations and said that all protocols of Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) must be followed strictly to maintain efficiency and professionalism.

He also directed the Moharrars to provide clear and necessary briefings to all personnel during evening roll calls to keep them updated on their duties and responsibilities.

This meeting also highlighted ongoing efforts of Faisalabad police made to enhance operational efficiency, maintain law & order and build stronger community trust.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob and others were also present in the meeting.