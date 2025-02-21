Open Menu

CPO Directs For Improvement In Police Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 11:50 AM

CPO directs for improvement in police operations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to take appropriate measures for improving the public service delivery and police operations against the criminals.

He was addressing a meeting held with all circle readers and Moharrars at Police Lines Complex. He directed the police officers to focus on improving station environments, strengthening police-public relations and ensuring efficient service delivery.

He issued clear directives for proper cleanliness and discipline within police stations and said that all protocols of Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) must be followed strictly to maintain efficiency and professionalism.

He also directed the Moharrars to provide clear and necessary briefings to all personnel during evening roll calls to keep them updated on their duties and responsibilities.

This meeting also highlighted ongoing efforts of Faisalabad police made to enhance operational efficiency, maintain law & order and build stronger community trust.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob and others were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

40 minutes ago
 UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

40 minutes ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

1 hour ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

3 hours ago
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environm ..

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manuf ..

Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation

11 hours ago
 AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated ..

AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme

11 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..

11 hours ago
 UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation ..

UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Za ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan