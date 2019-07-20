CPO directs for strict surveillance of banned outfits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana Saturday issued directives for keeping banned and under-observation organisations under strict surveillance.

Addressing a meeting of police officials here, the CPO asked them to ensure ban on banned outfits from collecting hides of sacrificial animals by proscribed outfits and other activities.

The CPO said the process of collection of hides would be closely monitored and cases would be registered against those collecting hides by force under the Anti-Terrorism Act as per National Action Plan.

He also directed to take action against those who promoted hate speech, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate material on social media.

He ordered foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming Islamic month with special attention on security of mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places.

He said during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram, peace, unity and mutual consensus of the sects and all religions was the need of the hour. He also directed the police officers not to tolerate any activity which could disturb the peace and create law and order situation.

No negligence or laxity would be tolerated under the current circumstances and security agencies must utilize all-out resources for keeping peace, he said.

The CPO said that peace committees should be operational to ensure that community and police are the same page against the criminal elements of the society.