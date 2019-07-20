UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Directs For Strict Surveillance Of Banned Outfits

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:40 PM

CPO directs for strict surveillance of banned outfits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana Saturday issued directives for keeping banned and under-observation organisations under strict surveillance.

Addressing a meeting of police officials here, the CPO asked them to ensure ban on banned outfits from collecting hides of sacrificial animals by proscribed outfits and other activities.

The CPO said the process of collection of hides would be closely monitored and cases would be registered against those collecting hides by force under the Anti-Terrorism Act as per National Action Plan.

He also directed to take action against those who promoted hate speech, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate material on social media.

He ordered foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming Islamic month with special attention on security of mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places.

He said during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram, peace, unity and mutual consensus of the sects and all religions was the need of the hour. He also directed the police officers not to tolerate any activity which could disturb the peace and create law and order situation.

No negligence or laxity would be tolerated under the current circumstances and security agencies must utilize all-out resources for keeping peace, he said.

The CPO said that peace committees should be operational to ensure that community and police are the same page against the criminal elements of the society.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Social Media Rawalpindi Same Criminals All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabiâ€™s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

2 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

2 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

2 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

3 hours ago

Shamma bint Sultanâ€™s sustainability leadership r ..

3 hours ago

â€˜Op-ed:â€™ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.