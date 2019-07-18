CPO directs for timely action on Prime Minister, Chief Ministerportal complaints

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday directed the officials concerned for timely action on the complaints received through Prime Minister Chief Minister Portal.

While chairing a meeting of police official, the CPO directed the officials to maintain a proper record at all police stations accordingly, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard including sent show-cause notice and charge sheet.

He informed that Rawalpindi Police was evolving a comprehensive a strategy to ensure the redressal of complaints within 48 hours.

He said that the behavior of police officers should be polite with the community, adding that change in attitude should not just appear verbally but practically as well.

The CPO said the complaints from PM and CM portals demanded a timely and efficient response from the police and urged that there must be a police counter to monitor social media because majority of complaints belongs to social media.