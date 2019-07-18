UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Directs For Timely Action On Prime Minister, Chief Ministerportal Complaints

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:16 PM

CPO directs for timely action on Prime Minister, Chief Ministerportal complaints

City Police Officer (CPO), Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday directed the officials concerned for timely action on the complaints received through Prime Minister & Chief Minister Portal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday directed the officials concerned for timely action on the complaints received through Prime Minister & Chief Minister Portal.

While chairing a meeting of police official, the CPO directed the officials to maintain a proper record at all police stations accordingly, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard including sent show-cause notice and charge sheet.

He informed that Rawalpindi Police was evolving a comprehensive a strategy to ensure the redressal of complaints within 48 hours.

He said that the behavior of police officers should be polite with the community, adding that change in attitude should not just appear verbally but practically as well.

The CPO said the complaints from PM and CM portals demanded a timely and efficient response from the police and urged that there must be a police counter to monitor social media because majority of complaints belongs to social media.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Social Media Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

30 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

47 minutes ago

Elections programme of Sharjah Consultative Counci ..

1 hour ago

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

1 hour ago

PTI govt not to tolerate violation of human right ..

59 seconds ago

Chief Minister terms agri credit cards scheme as i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.