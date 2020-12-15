UrduPoint.com
CPO Directs HRU To Make All Out Efforts To Address Harassment Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed the Harassment Reporting Unit (HRU) to make all out efforts to address harassment complaints of women.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police on the directives of CPO had taken a revolutionary step to address harassment complaints and established a special unit here.

He said, the complaints to Police can be registered at any time at Universal Access No. 111-CPO-RWP.

He informed that Rawalpindi Police were pursuing a zero tolerance policy in cases of violence, abuse and harassment against women.

The establishment of a harassment reporting unit is a practical step to address complaints of the victims as the unit would help the victims, harassed at homes, markets, offices etc at their doorsteps.

He said that the unit set up by Rawalpindi Police was first of its kind where the victims can report complaints of violence, abuse and harassment against women.

The unit would facilitate the women to get registered complaints at their doorsteps and after registration of FIR would start legal action under the supervision of a female officer.

The victim would not be asked to come at Police Station at any stage, he said.

The unit would work under the supervision of a women police officer while senior police officer would directly monitor working of the unit, he added.

