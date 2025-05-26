CPO Directs Increased Deployment Of Wardens To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chair a meeting with traffic officials at the Police Lines Headquarters to discuss ways to improve and ease traffic flow in the city
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chair a meeting with traffic officials at the Police Lines Headquarters to discuss ways to improve and ease traffic flow in the city.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima, DSPs of the Traffic Police, sector incharges, and other officers attended the meeting.
CPO Hamdani appreciated the efforts of officers who have shown good performance.
During the meeting, he gave clear instructions to take strict action against one-way violations, wrong parking, traffic signal motorcyclists without helmets, and vehicles without number plates.
He further said that extra traffic wardens have been deployed at 10 major intersections to take strict action against those who violate traffic rules.
CPO Hamdani also directed officers to launch a joint crackdown with the District Police against professional beggars.
He proudly shared that Rawalpindi issued the highest number of driving licenses in Punjab during the last three months.
To monitor traffic more effectively, the police are using Google Maps and around 1,600 Safe City cameras across the city.
Speaking about encroachment he said. “We have registered 396 cases and wiped-out encroachment 864 from different areas,” he stated.
He stressed the importance of public awareness and directed the department to organize special programs, seminars, and awareness walks through radio and other platforms. “Your hard work can save lives and make life easier for citizens,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire
Weekly parade held at Police Lines
AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire1 minute ago
-
Weekly parade held at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain8 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade5 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail5 minutes ago
-
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns5 minutes ago
-
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal5 minutes ago
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry15 minutes ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security15 minutes ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water16 minutes ago