CPO Directs Increased Deployment Of Wardens To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chair a meeting with traffic officials at the Police Lines Headquarters to discuss ways to improve and ease traffic flow in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima, DSPs of the Traffic Police, sector incharges, and other officers attended the meeting.

CPO Hamdani appreciated the efforts of officers who have shown good performance.

During the meeting, he gave clear instructions to take strict action against one-way violations, wrong parking, traffic signal motorcyclists without helmets, and vehicles without number plates.

He further said that extra traffic wardens have been deployed at 10 major intersections to take strict action against those who violate traffic rules.

CPO Hamdani also directed officers to launch a joint crackdown with the District Police against professional beggars.

He proudly shared that Rawalpindi issued the highest number of driving licenses in Punjab during the last three months.

To monitor traffic more effectively, the police are using Google Maps and around 1,600 Safe City cameras across the city.

Speaking about encroachment he said. “We have registered 396 cases and wiped-out encroachment 864 from different areas,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of public awareness and directed the department to organize special programs, seminars, and awareness walks through radio and other platforms. “Your hard work can save lives and make life easier for citizens,” he concluded.

