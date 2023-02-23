CPO directs investigation officers to complete investigations into all cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Zaidi directed the Investigation Officers, Incharge police posts and Moharar to complete all under-investigation cases with immediate effect and send a report to his office.

Presiding over a meeting at the police lines complex here on Thursday, he said that he sought a detailed report about heinous nature cases and directed the Incharges police posts for effective patrolling in their areas including banks.

He also instructed them to ensure the arrest of A-category's proclaimed offenders.

The officers having good performance will be awarded with prizes while negligent will be dealt under the laws, he concluded.

Meanwhile, CPO held a meeting with 'ulema' of different schools of thought and members of the peace committee and discussed details about security as well as law and order.

He urged them to play their due role for maintaining peace, love, brotherhood and tranquility among sects.

CPO also listened to the problems of the participants and issued orders for their redress besides ensuring them for establishing peace in the city.

Separately, CPO visited Batala colony police station and inspected the record. He checked measures taken by the police station for the security of the citizens and crime control.

He also checked details of police pickets and positions of police officials in the field.