UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Directs Officers Not To Use Mobile Phone During Duty

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:59 PM

CPO directs officers not to use mobile phone during duty

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has warned police officers to avoid use of mobile phones during duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has warned police officers to avoid use of mobile phones during duty.

He was addressing officials after a general parade organized here at Police Line on Monday in which district police, traffic police, elite force, dolphin force and ladies police participated.

CPO said that it is top priority of police to protect lives and properties of the public adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers to avoid misbehaving with the people in order to restore public trust over the police department.

He warned officers of strict legal action over misuse of powers, torture in police custody and illegal detention in the police station.

He said that the officials involved in corruption would be treated with an iron hand.

On the occasion, SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla, DSP Headquarters Muhammad Iqbal Lashari, Reserve Inspector Abdul Salam, Line Officer Abdul Sattar Niazi were also present.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Police Station Mobile Traffic Top

Recent Stories

China develops new high yield soybean variety

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan assures complete suppor ..

4 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 minutes ago

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

32 minutes ago

30 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.