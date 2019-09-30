CPO directs officers not to use mobile phone during duty

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has warned police officers to avoid use of mobile phones during duty.

He was addressing officials after a general parade organized here at Police Line on Monday in which district police, traffic police, elite force, dolphin force and ladies police participated.

CPO said that it is top priority of police to protect lives and properties of the public adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers to avoid misbehaving with the people in order to restore public trust over the police department.

He warned officers of strict legal action over misuse of powers, torture in police custody and illegal detention in the police station.

He said that the officials involved in corruption would be treated with an iron hand.

On the occasion, SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla, DSP Headquarters Muhammad Iqbal Lashari, Reserve Inspector Abdul Salam, Line Officer Abdul Sattar Niazi were also present.