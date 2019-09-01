CPO directs officers to continue search operations

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers to continue search operations during Muharram.

During his visit to different mourning procession routes here on Sunday, he said that foolproof security arrangements had been made and directed officers concerned to visit routes in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, he also visited different churches and directed for more security arrangements.