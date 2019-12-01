CPO directs officers to control crimes

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed the officers to utilize all resources in controlling dacoity and robbery incidents in their respective areas.

Addressing the monthly crime meeting to review police performance here on Sunday, he said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the police officers to ensure comprehensive patrolling in their respective areas.

Dareshak urged the officers to arrest the proclaimed offenders and launch a crack down against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders.

SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, SSP Investigation Rabnawaz Tulla, SP Sadar Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Javed Khan, SP Gulgasht Imran Razzaq and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.