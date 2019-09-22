CPO directs officials to hold meeting with CPWB to protect children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana, directed the divisional SP to hold meetings with the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) for the protection of children from any kind of torture, violence and harassment.

In a meeting held here Sunday, the CPO passed the instructions to the divisional SP, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Syed Ali and Asif Masood to conduct meetings with the officers of the CPWB and to share the practical steps taken by the police for the protection of children.

He said, we have to protect the children of Rawalpindi at any cost and all those who afflict the children must be brought to book.

The SPs of all the three division of Rawalpindi must personally supervise the checking of security arrangements of the educational institutions on daily basis and ensure patrolling around the educational institutes at their off time and if anyone harasses any child in any manner, the same must be apprehended, the CPO directed. Similarly, he said, the security of banks, monetary institutions and ATM machines be checked on daily basis and the concerned SP must ensure that CCTV cameras have been installed at all the banks and ATM machines are properly functional.