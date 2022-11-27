UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs Pindi Police To Ensure Effective Security Of Churches

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

CPO directs Pindi Police to ensure effective security of Churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday directed the Rawalpindi Police to make effective arrangements for the security of churches in the city.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the senior police officers gave instructions to the officials on duty about checks and duties, ensuring the security of people coming to the churches for worship on the directives of the CPO.

The CPO on the occasion said, the masses of Christian faith must be treated ethically when come to worship at the church.

He said while ensuring the security of the people coming to the churches for worship, they should be treated with courtesy.

Moreover, the Rawalpindi Police was using all possible resources to protect the life and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Sunday Church Christian All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

18 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

18 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

18 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.