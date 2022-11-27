CPO directs Pindi Police to ensure effective security of Churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday directed the Rawalpindi Police to make effective arrangements for the security of churches in the city.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the senior police officers gave instructions to the officials on duty about checks and duties, ensuring the security of people coming to the churches for worship on the directives of the CPO.

The CPO on the occasion said, the masses of Christian faith must be treated ethically when come to worship at the church.

He said while ensuring the security of the people coming to the churches for worship, they should be treated with courtesy.

Moreover, the Rawalpindi Police was using all possible resources to protect the life and property of the citizens.