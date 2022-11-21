UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs Police Officers To Ensure Safety, Security Of General Public

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 07:04 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has directed all police officers to ensure complete safety and security of general public

In a guideline on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of police to provide fully safe and secure atmosphere to the masses. Therefore, all police officials as well as officers were duty bound to provide safety and security to the lives and property of the masses, he added.

He directed the police officers to deal the people politely when they were visiting the police station for lodging complaints against the crimes.

He also directed the investigation officers to conduct investigation of all cases purely on merit so that the real culprits could be taken to task.

He said that all station house officers were bound to complete eradication of drug trafficking in their respective areas. In this connection, they should take necessary steps in addition to ensuring thorough patrolling for arrest of maximum narcotics dealers. The patrolling would also help in arresting street crimes including the incidents of mobile snatching, robbery, dacoity, etc., he added.

He further said that corruption was the root of all mal-practices and this evil would be eliminated from police department at all costs. In this regard, the black sheep should mend themselves and avoid from corruption or leave the police as there was no room for corrupt elements in the police department, he added.

