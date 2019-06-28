UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Directs Police Officers To Take Strict Action Against Hate Speech

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

CPO directs police officers to take strict action against hate speech

City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana Friday directed the officers to take strict action against those involved in publishing hate material, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate speech on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana Friday directed the officers to take strict action against those involved in publishing hate material, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate speech on social media.

Chairing a meeting, the CPO instructed the police officers to implement National Action Plan in letter and spirit and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab Interior Department should also be strictly followed.

He said police would not tolerate any activity which could disturb the peace and create law and order situation.

DIG, Faisal Rana said that the society could not afford the hate speech and hate material.

He directed all the Station House Officers of Rawalpindi Police to take action against those who promote hate speech, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate material on social media.

The SPs and SDPOs should supervise such operations, he added.

He said FIRs should be registered under anti-terrorist act against those who upload hate material on social media or share it and they should be sent behind the bars.

Action should also be taken against those running whatsapp groups to promote or spreading hate material, he added.

He said the facilitators and abettors of such criminal activities should also be arrested.

The CPO said Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Chief MinisterPunjab and IGP would make all out efforts to maintain peace and harmony andthe activities of all banned outfits would be effectively checked .

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Social Media Rawalpindi Criminals All Share WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Russian Simulation Robot for Military Doctors Show ..

1 minute ago

FACTBOX - Russia-UK Relations

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court issues written order regardin ..

1 minute ago

US to Sanction Any Illicit Purchases of Iranian Cr ..

1 minute ago

Army, Chromatex bag boys, girls doubles in nationa ..

7 minutes ago

China will continue to import Iranian oil: Chinese ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.