CPO directs police officers to take strict action against hate speech

(@imziishan)

City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana Friday directed the officers to take strict action against those involved in publishing hate material, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate speech on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana Friday directed the officers to take strict action against those involved in publishing hate material, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate speech on social media

Chairing a meeting, the CPO instructed the police officers to implement National Action Plan in letter and spirit and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab Interior Department should also be strictly followed.

He said police would not tolerate any activity which could disturb the peace and create law and order situation.

DIG, Faisal Rana said that the society could not afford the hate speech and hate material.

He directed all the Station House Officers of Rawalpindi Police to take action against those who promote hate speech, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate material on social media.

The SPs and SDPOs should supervise such operations, he added.

He said FIRs should be registered under anti-terrorist act against those who upload hate material on social media or share it and they should be sent behind the bars.

Action should also be taken against those running whatsapp groups to promote or spreading hate material, he added.

He said the facilitators and abettors of such criminal activities should also be arrested.

The CPO said Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Chief MinisterPunjab and IGP would make all out efforts to maintain peace and harmony andthe activities of all banned outfits would be effectively checked .