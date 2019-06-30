CPO directs police officers to take strict action against hate speech

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed the officers concerned to take strict action against those involved in publishing hate material, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate speech on social media.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO had instructed the police officers to implement National Action Plan in letter and spirit and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab Interior Department should also be strictly followed.

DIG Faisal Rana directed the police officers not to tolerate any activity which could disturb the peace and create law and order situation.

He said that the society could not afford the hate speech and hate material against any sect.

He said, strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those who add fuel to the fire.

The CPO directed all the Station House Officers of Rawalpindi Police to take action against those who promote hate speech, illegal wall-chalking and uploading hate material on social media. The SPs and SDPOs should supervise such operations.

He said, FIRs should be registered under anti-terrorist act against those who upload hate material on social media or share it and they should be sent behind the bars.

Action should also be taken against those running whatsapp groups to promote or spreading hate material. The facilitators and abettors of such criminal activities should also be arrested, he added.

The CPO said, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab and IGP would make all out efforts to maintain peace and order and the activities of all banned outfits would be checked and stopped with full force.