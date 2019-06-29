UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Directs PUCAR-15 To Operate In True Spirit Of ERS

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 09:32 PM

CPO directs PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of ERS

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of the Emergency Response System and respond the public complaints in minimum amount of time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of the Emergency Response System and respond the public complaints in minimum amount of time.

He expressed these views in a meeting with field officers of the Rawalpindi Police, said a press release on Saturday.

The CPO said "PUCAR" the newly designated name of Police Rescue 15 literally states that whenever public calls for us, we respond them accordingly and swiftly engage as a quick response force.

The Rawalpindi police would have to function exactly as per of the societal peace vision by the chief minister and according to the policies issued by the IGP for supremacy of rule of law, he said.

Mobile vans of police stations and posts should be on active patrolling round the clock, adding he would personally conduct surprise checks of any mobile van to ensure they were out on the street and patrolling.

Also, there's a control room in the CPO office that would be monitoring all of the mobile vans in the district for their current positions.

The CPO said proactive police patrolling played a crucial role to curb crimes all over the world. It's a fact that criminals and lawbreakers do fear the Law Enforcement, hence to avoid capture; they'd think twice before committing a crime in a vicinity where there was active police patrolling going on.

The problem occurs when the field officers aren't actively patrolling instead resting somewhere and relay false positions of their movement over the police radio, I won't let that slide here in Rawalpindi, CPO said adding that I will be checking these patrolling vehicles randomly and regularly and I'll be asking them of their positions over the radio, anyone found not to be present at the relayed point of the position will face strict departmental against them that'll be remembered as an example in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Police Mobile Vehicles Rawalpindi Van Criminals All

Recent Stories

Chief Minister orders strict measures to control s ..

8 minutes ago

Swiss Police Use Tear Gas on People Rallying Again ..

8 minutes ago

No increase in electricity tariff for 75% domestic ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tanzanian FM

34 minutes ago

Special Olympics World Games 2019 generated close ..

34 minutes ago

Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education celebrates ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.