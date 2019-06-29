CPO directs PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of ERS

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of the Emergency Response System and respond the public complaints in minimum amount of time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of the Emergency Response System and respond the public complaints in minimum amount of time.

He expressed these views in a meeting with field officers of the Rawalpindi Police, said a press release on Saturday.

The CPO said "PUCAR" the newly designated name of Police Rescue 15 literally states that whenever public calls for us, we respond them accordingly and swiftly engage as a quick response force.

The Rawalpindi police would have to function exactly as per of the societal peace vision by the chief minister and according to the policies issued by the IGP for supremacy of rule of law, he said.

Mobile vans of police stations and posts should be on active patrolling round the clock, adding he would personally conduct surprise checks of any mobile van to ensure they were out on the street and patrolling.

Also, there's a control room in the CPO office that would be monitoring all of the mobile vans in the district for their current positions.

The CPO said proactive police patrolling played a crucial role to curb crimes all over the world. It's a fact that criminals and lawbreakers do fear the Law Enforcement, hence to avoid capture; they'd think twice before committing a crime in a vicinity where there was active police patrolling going on.

The problem occurs when the field officers aren't actively patrolling instead resting somewhere and relay false positions of their movement over the police radio, I won't let that slide here in Rawalpindi, CPO said adding that I will be checking these patrolling vehicles randomly and regularly and I'll be asking them of their positions over the radio, anyone found not to be present at the relayed point of the position will face strict departmental against them that'll be remembered as an example in Rawalpindi.