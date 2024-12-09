CPO Directs SHOs For Patrolling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations across the district for thorough patrolling to ensure public safety and security.
In a direction here on Monday, he stressed the need for enhancing patrolling system and intensifying actions against the criminals.
He declared that there is no room for criminals in Faisalabad. He vowed to make perpetrators of criminal activities an example by taking strict legal action against them.
He said that protection of citizens’ lives and property was the top priority of the police force. Hence, all available resources would be utilized to transform Faisalabad into a cradle of peace by ensuring full safety and security of its residents, he added.
