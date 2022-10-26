CPO directs SHOs to ensure presence in police station from 3 pm to 6 pm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Nadeem Shahzad Bukhari Wednesday directed all the Station House Officer (SHOs) should be present in their respective offices to resolve the complaints of the citizens from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.

According to Police spokesman, CPO made these directives in open court held in Police Lines Headquarter here.

On the occasion, the CPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued necessary orders to the concerned officers for the redressal of the problem and asked the concerned to submit the report within the given time frame.

Rawalpindi Police is taking all measures to ensure protection of citizens, provision of services and better service delivery, CPO added.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.