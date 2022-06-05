CPO directs SHOs to listen public complaints in person

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Nadeem Shehzad Bukhari on Sunday directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to listen public grievances for better service delivery as per the vision of Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police.

The CPO issued these directives as per the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan to improve service delivery, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

He said, "All SHOs daily listen to the complaints of citizens in their offices from 4 pm to 6 pm and take action on them".

He added that the SHOs should be present at the police stations at specified times while supervisory officers would monitor the process.

The guidelines aim to save citizens from the hassle of waiting and improve service delivery, he added.

"Complaints of citizens would be resolved at the police station level.

CPO said that the best service delivery would be ensured, effective and timely solution of citizens problems was one of the top priorities.