CPO directs SHOs to provide basic facilities to detained accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to provide necessary basic facilities to all accused detained behind bars.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the CPO said that the summer season had turned harsh. Therefore, facility of potable drinking water and fans should be available round the clock to all accused detained in any lockup.

He said that the accused were surely human being and they were only detained behind bars due to their misdeed and criminal activities.

Therefore, the police should not hate the personality of the accused but it should hate his crime only and provide them all necessary facilities on humanitarian grounds.

He also directed all SHOs to ensure proper cleanliness in the lockups in addition to provision healthy food to all detained accused. "In this connection, I would conduct surprise visit to the police lockup and strict action would be taken against the responsible if basic facilities were missing for the detained accused", he added.