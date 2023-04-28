UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs SHOs To Remain In Offices For Two Hours Daily

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to remain available in their offices at least two hours daily for redressing public complaints

Police spokesman said here on Friday that the CPO received complaints that the SHOs were not cooperating with the general public for redressing of their complaints against crimes and this trend was also bringing bad name for the department.

Therefore, the CPO directed all SHOs to remain available in their offices daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and listen to public complaints besides taking appropriate steps for redressal of the same on top priority basis.

He said that it was first and foremost duty of the police to provide complete safety and security to lives and properties of the masses. In this connection, all police officials and officers should perform duty honestly and diligently, otherwise strict action would be taken against lethargic, negligent and delinquent elements.

He also directed the SHOs and other police officials to deal the complainants politely so that their confidence could be restored on police.

He also directed all Circle Officers to take steps for transforming their concerned circles as role model. In this regard, they should also visit police stations regularly to address public complaints, spokesman added.

