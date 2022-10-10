CPO directs SHOs to resolve complaints of citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Nadeem Shahzad Bukhari has directed all the Station House Officer (SHOs) must be presented in their respective offices to resolve the complaints of the citizens from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.

According to Police spokesman, CPO made these directives in open court held in Police Lines Headquarter here on Monday.

On the occasion, the CPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued necessary orders to the concerned officers for the redressal of the problem and asked the concerned to submit the report within the given time frame.

Rawalpindi Police is taking all measures to ensure protection of citizens, provision of services and better service delivery, CPO added.