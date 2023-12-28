Open Menu

CPO Directs Strict Action Against Weapon Display, Aerial Firing On New Year Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 10:04 PM

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year night

City Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police heads of all circles and divisions to take strict action against display of weapons and aerial firing in their respective jurisdiction on New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police heads of all circles and divisions to take strict action against display of weapons and aerial firing in their respective jurisdiction on New Year night.

In a statement here on Thursday, the CPO directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to devise comprehensive strategies for ensuring thorough patrolling in their areas in order to curb crimes at maximum extent including drug trafficking and one-wheeling.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the masses. Therefore, all station house officers should be duty bound for taking stern action against outlaws without any discrimination.

He said that incidents of aerial firing were also causing loss of human lives. Therefore, special squads should be constituted and activated across the district to ensure thorough patrolling and take prompt action against display of weapons and aerial firing.

He also directed the police officers to launch an effective campaign through social media including radio, television and newspapers to apprise the general public about harms of aerial firing so that a positive approach could be developed among the people against this societal evil.

He also warned the police officials and officers that strict departmental action would be taken against those who would show lethargy, negligence and delinquency in controlling incidents of aerial firing, drug trafficking and one-wheeling in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Firing Police Social Media Muhammad Ali TV All

Recent Stories

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

4 minutes ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

4 minutes ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

4 minutes ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

4 minutes ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

13 minutes ago
 JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alli ..

JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alliance with any party: Fazl

26 minutes ago
Spain PM says supports Iraq's 'sovereignty and sta ..

Spain PM says supports Iraq's 'sovereignty and stability'

26 minutes ago
 Court set Jan 4 to indict PTI founder in Toshakhan ..

Court set Jan 4 to indict PTI founder in Toshakhana reference

27 minutes ago
 Multi-purpose schools to build in Balochistan for ..

Multi-purpose schools to build in Balochistan for improving medical education: A ..

26 minutes ago
 Court extends Manzoor Pashteen's physical remand f ..

Court extends Manzoor Pashteen's physical remand for two days

26 minutes ago
 South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in ..

South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in 1st Test

26 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan