CPO Directs Tight Security For General Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all polling stations during General Election 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all polling stations during General Election 2024.
Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he reviewed security arrangements and said that the district would be divided into sectors, sub-sectors and clusters and their incharges would be bound to provide tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction.
He said that the police officers should finalize their security plan and make it comprehensive from all aspects so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.
He directed the sector, sub-sector and cluster incharges to visit all polling stations declared sensitive or most sensitive and ensure installation of CCTV cameras and other gadgets there.
He said that elite force, dolphin force and quick response force would remain active across the district especially near the hotspots to deal with any emergency.
However, the police officers should ensure strict implementation on election code of conduct for complete security on Election Day, he added.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published4 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District16 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.18 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran18 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz18 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi18 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare15 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC15 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations9 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore9 minutes ago