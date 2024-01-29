Open Menu

CPO Directs Tight Security For General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all polling stations during General Election 2024

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he reviewed security arrangements and said that the district would be divided into sectors, sub-sectors and clusters and their incharges would be bound to provide tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction.

He said that the police officers should finalize their security plan and make it comprehensive from all aspects so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.

He directed the sector, sub-sector and cluster incharges to visit all polling stations declared sensitive or most sensitive and ensure installation of CCTV cameras and other gadgets there.

He said that elite force, dolphin force and quick response force would remain active across the district especially near the hotspots to deal with any emergency.

However, the police officers should ensure strict implementation on election code of conduct for complete security on Election Day, he added.

