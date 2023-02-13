CPO directs to accelerate operations against kite sellers, flyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, have accelerated their ongoing campaign against kite sellers, flyers and managed to net 74 on recovery of 11,680 kites and over 200 kite flying string rolls during the last eight days.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police rounded up 74 and recovered 11,680 kites and over 200 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had also directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers and informed that on the special instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, stern action was being taken against the violators, and were being sent behind the bars.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi had directed the relevant officers to accelerate their ongoing operations against kite sellers, kite flyers and aerial firing.

Special teams had been formed to conduct raids to deal with kite flyers across the city, he said adding, 138 kite flyers and sellers were sent behind the bars during the last 15 days while over 15,000 kites and 456 kite flying string rolls were also recovered.

The teams were also carrying out operations in Mohanpura, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Hasu, Pirwadhai, Railway Colony, Gangmandi, Bhabra Bazaar, Naya Mohalla, College Road, Bani, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Chah Sultan, Tipu Road, Arya Mohalla, Kartarpura, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and suburb areas.

He said that on the directives of CPO, awareness walks were also organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Rattaamral and adjacent areas.

District Administration and Rawalpindi District Police had also urged the citizens, especially parents, to discourage the hobby of kite flying among their children.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop kite flying, he added.

The people had also been requested to immediately call on helpline number 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could rounded up timely, he added.

/395